Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of India, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Monday morning after she complained of breathing issues. She is still in hospital and doctors have said that she is in critical condition and continues to be on life support.

"Mangeshkar is "still on life support, her condition is slowly improving, but she is still critical", Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy hospital told Mumbai Mirror.

According to hospital sources, Mangeshkar is suffering from pneumonia, heart problems and chest infection which has made her lungs weak and currently on antibiotics.

"Unless her infection gets under control, we cannot do any procedures," Dr Samdani said. He also added that "Mangeshakar will have to be in the hospital for at least a week."

Another senior doctor told on the condition of anonymity that Mangeshkar's condition is critical and hoped that she will recover soon.

"She is critical. It is difficult to say anything at this moment. We are monitoring her health continuously and we are hoping she will be all right," the doctor said.

The family members are not ready to speak at this moment about Mangeshkar's health condition and have requested her fans to give some space at this time of recovery.

Earlier, her sister Usha Mangeshkar had spoken about her health condition. "Lata didi is still in the hospital. She is under observation. She is doing absolutely well and is stable. She will be discharged by tomorrow. We thought it's better to treat her at a hospital because of the viral infection so she is there for today," she said.