Legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar (90) has reportedly been hospitalised as her health condition deteriorated on Monday morning.

The veteran singer complained of having breathing issues, following which Mangeshkar was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, according to The Hindu.

"Just in | Legendary singer #LataMangeshkar (90) was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital early on Monday after she complained of breathing difficulty," official Twitter handle of the publication posted. More details of Mangeshkar's health condition is awaited.

Last year rumour

Last year December, it was reported that Mangeshkar was suffering from ill-health and was admitted to the hospital. However, she had later rubbished the rumours with a tweet.

"Namaskar. Certain rumours about my health have been doing the rounds, but please don't believe them. I'm absolutely healthy and at home," she had tweeted. Nonetheless, this time the reports seem to be correct.