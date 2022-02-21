Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away today morning after suffering from a heart attack. He was aged 50.

Goutham Reddy collapsed at the early hours of Monday, and he was soon shifted to Apollo Hospitals. Despite efforts to save his life, the minister took his last breath at 09.15 AM.

Goutham Reddy's last words at Dubai Expo goes viral

Goutham Reddy has been busy promoting the interests of Andhra Pradesh at the Dubai Expo last week. The minister apparently returned with several investment commitments, and his moves had received positive responses from all corners.

However, his untimely demise had pulled the entire state to shock. And now, a video of Goutham Reddy speaking at the Dubai Expo has gone viral on online platforms.

In the video, Goutham Reddy assured that he will turn Andhra Pradesh into a model state. He also requested the help of the Telugu diaspora in Dubai to have an active role in catalyzing the development of the state.

Hospital statement following Goutham Reddy's death

"He was unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival. He received immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in our emergency department. CPR was done for more than 90 minutes. Despite our best efforts he could not be revived," said the hospital in a statement.

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the minister.

Calling Goutham a young promising leader, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the deceased's family.

"Words fail to describe the loss of my young Cabinet colleague," added the chief minister.