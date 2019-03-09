It is extremely difficult to predict what MS Dhoni does on and off a cricket field, but the former Indian skipper could well have played his final One Day International on Indian soil as the selectors have rested him for the last 2 ODIs against Australia in the ongoing series. Rishabh Pant will keep wickets for the remainder of the series and captain Virat Kohli also said that a number of new faces could get the nod.



"There will certainly be some changes (in the team XI) because Mahi (Dhoni) is not going to play the final two matches. He is taking rest," batting coach Sanjay Bangar said.

"Also, Shami got hurt today in his leg so we will need to check whether he can be fit for day after (Mohali ODI). If he does not get fit then Bhuvneshwar Kumar could come in," he further added.

'We will make changes in the next couple of games'

The captain made it clear that although India would try new players, the focus will forever remain on winning games and deriving positives out of any move. He also emphasised on keeping the same positive mindset at any time, especially when the World Cup is around the corner. "We will have a few changes in the next couple of games," Kohli said.

"We will have to figure out what those changes are. But the idea is still to go out there and ask the guys to put in match-winning performances and take a lot of pride in winning for the country. That mindset will not change. Yes, we'll have a few new faces and they'll be given chances, and they have to make the most of the chances because there's a World Cup coming in. Everyone wants to be on that flight as well," he further added.

It was yet another Kohli show in Ranchi as the captain scored his 41st century, but could not get any support from the other end. Dhoni, who flickered for a brief moment, could not carry on as he fell for 26, in perhaps his last bow at his home ground. His wicket brought to an end a 59-run fourth-wicket partnership with Kohli after the pair came together at 27 for 3.

This opens the door for Pant, who has received the backing of the captain and selectors and with only two matches remaining before the World Cup, this is his chance to seal the spot as the secondary wicket-keeper in the squad.