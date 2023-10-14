Two days after busting a group of inter-state narco-terrorism in Ludhiana, Punjab Police on Saturday busted a module of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in the Amritsar district of the state.

Two residents of Jammu and Kashmir were arrested by the sleuths of Punjab Police along with the State Special Operation Cell of Amritsar.

The operation was conducted by the State Special Operation Cell-Amritsar police and a central agency, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough, State Special Operation Cell -Amritsar in a joint operation with a central agency busted a LeT module and arrested two persons who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir," the Punjab Police chief posted on X.

Two improvised explosive devices, two hand grenades, a pistol, two magazines, 24 cartridges, a timer switch, eight detonators, and four batteries were seized from them, police said.

The DGP Punjab Police said that the terror module was handled by one Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in Punjab. @PunjabPoliceInd striving to make #Punjab secure & safe as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 14, 2023

According to reports, the arrested Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were in touch with some Pakistan-based handlers and were assigned to execute terror attacks in different parts of north India.

Earlier Punjab Police busted inter-state narco-terror module

On Wednesday a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Police arrested one drug smuggler from Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district and seized Rs 4.94 crores along with 38 fake vehicle number plates and one revolver.

According to Punjab Police, the arrested accused is Manjeet Singh, who is from the Nawanshahar area of Punjab but he had rented a place at Mullanpur Dakha for the past few months. Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the huge quantity of cocaine recently recovered in Jammu.

On October 1, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered 30 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 300 crore in the international market from a vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

As per reports, two Punjab residents were arrested following the recovery of one of the biggest narcotic haul this year from the Banihal area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.