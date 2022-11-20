One hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit, who was taken for identification of a hideout during the search operation in the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was killed when terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on a team of security forces.

According to the police, a hybrid terrorist identified as Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam district has hit by terrorists' firing when he was taken for identification of a hideout in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir.

"When search party reached towards the suspected hideout terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with a search party for identification of hideout" police said.

The injured terrorist was immediately rushed to sub-district Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead.

The killed terrorist was involved in attacking migrant labourers

According to police Tantray was involved in the killing of a non-local labourer on November 13 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara.

During the investigation hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and released from PSA, revealed that he had attacked two outside labourers on November 13 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag in which two labourers got seriously injured.

Later on, labourer namely Chota Prasad succumbed to injuries on 18/11/2022 at Hospital. The weapon of offence (Pistol) and vehicle used in terror crime was also recovered on his disclosure, the police said.

Two migrant workers from UP were shot by terrorists in south Kashmir on November 13. Terrorists injured two workers from Uttar Pradesh in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The migrant workers were attacked in the Rakhmomen area of Anantnag.

Identities of the injured workers have been established as Chootu Parshad of Gorakhpur and Govind of Khushinagar Uttar Pradesh. Later, Chootu Parshad succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Earlier on November 4, terrorists shot at and grievously injured two migrant workers in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The migrant workers – one from Bihar and another from Nepal – were shot at a private school where they were working. Police have identified the injured workers as Bekku Ram, a resident of Bihar, and Tej Bahadur of Nepal.