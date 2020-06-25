Acting on a specific input, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army arrested five terror associates from the Narbal area of central Kashmir's Budgam district during a search operation.

The terror associates have been identified as Imran Rashid, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie, Owais Ahmad, Mohsin Qadir and Abid Rather.

