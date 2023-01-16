Recently, Bollywood actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia grabbed the limelight for reportedly making their relationship official at a new year party in Goa. Though, the rumoured couple didn't share any pics of each other on their social media handles or make an official announcement in public, fans got excited and several montage photos of the two went viral on social media.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted together at event

But now it seems, the rumoured new jodi in tinsel town is all set to take their relationship to a new level as the two were seen holding hands at a recent award show in Mumbai. The two were also seen hugging each other on the occasion that showed the crackling chemistry between the two even more.

Earlier, many people were shocked when a shaky video purportedly showing the couple kissing went viral online. While some were in complete disbelief that they are dating, a certain section of netizens rooted for and manifested Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship to come out true. One user said, "Langoor k hath me angoor," while another said, "Isse kaise Patt gyi ye heroine".

Reportedly, Vijay was also spotted at Tamannaah's residence to ring in her birthday on December 21, last month. According to reports, Tamannaah and Vijay first met during a movie screening. However, they later spent time in Goa while working on and auditioning for 'Lust Stories 2'.

On the work front

On the work front, Tamannaah is known for her role as the warrior Avantika in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films. In 2022, she was seen in a number of Telugu and Hindi films including 'Ghani', 'F3: Fun and Frustration', 'Babli Bouncer', 'Plan A Plan B' and 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'. The actress will be next seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Bole Chudiyan'. On the other hand, Vijay Varma, who is known for his brilliant performances in films such as 'Pink', 'Monsoon Shootout', 'Manto', 'Gully Boy' and others, will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.