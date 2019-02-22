Khloe Kardashian's former husband Lamar Odom reportedly wants to reach out to her after reports emerged that Tristan Thompson cheated on her again. It was revealed that the NBA star and Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods got close at a house party.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Lamar is feeling bad for her. A source said: "Lamar [Odom] misses Khloe [Kardashian] and still loves her. His heart goes out to her right now."

"He hates to see her treated this way. He only wants her to be happy. Lamar won't say it to Khloe, but part of him still considers her to be his soulmate and even wonders if they could try to make it work one more time. He is thinking about her and desperately wants to take care of her." the insider added.

"He's picked up the phone 100 times thinking about calling her and he's put the word out through friends that he's there for her whenever and wherever she needs," the source shared.

Following the incident, Kim Kardashian unfollowed Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram. However, at the time of writing, Khloe and Kylie are still following both of them.

In 2018, Khloe and the Canadian professional basketball player's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Meanwhile, Khloe had previously explained why she decided to let Tristan be in the delivery room despite his actions to see his baby girl be born.

"Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK," she tweeted at that time. "A birth is not something you can 'redo'. Once you make that choice you can never get it back #KUWTK think big people."