Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a private nursing home at Jawahar Chowk in Mahua block, Bihar's Vaishali district.

The RJD chief inaugurated the nursing home in the presence of various key party leaders including former minister Shivchand Ram and former MLA Prema Chaudhary amid tight security arrangements.

RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan has been elected from the Mahua Assembly seat and upon learning of Lalu Yadav's visit, Roshan went to Ram Ashish Chowk in Hajipur to receive him, giving the RJD patron a warm reception with workers.

However, Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap has announced his intent to contest from the Mahua seat in the upcoming Assembly elections, causing distress to Roshan.

Talking to media persons, Tej Pratap reiterated his connection to Mahua, stating, "My body may be anywhere, but my soul remains in Mahua."

He also emphasised his contributions to the area, citing development funds and the establishment of a medical college during his tenure.

Earlier, Roshan expressed his fear of losing the seat, emotionally declaring, "Tej Pratap is Lalu Prasad's son. How can I compare myself with him? I am a small worker."

The announcement has intensified internal dynamics within the RJD, with speculation growing about potential shifts in the party's electoral strategies for the Mahua constituency.

The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections have brought internal political tensions within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to the forefront, particularly in the Mahua constituency.

Following the intention of Tej Pratap, Roshan spoke about his potential future plans. "If I do not contest the Assembly election, I will not return to the village to plough the fields. I am also a doctor and will run a clinic. There are many other ways to serve the public."

(With inputs from IANS)