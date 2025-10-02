Lalu Prasad Yadav is Bihar's 'Ravan': Giriraj Singh

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, calling him the "Ravan" of Bihar.

Addressing a gathering during Dussehra, Singh, the Begusarai MP, said, "Before 2005, 'Ravan' Lalu Prasad Yadav ruled Bihar."

Highlighting the Centre and state government's initiatives, the Union Minister said more than 2.5 crore women have benefited under various schemes, and homes are being provided to the poor.

The BJP leader also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him an "urban Naxal".

He said, "People like Rahul Gandhi only use abusive language. Becoming an RSS volunteer requires seven lifetimes. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works for the nation during every crisis, while Rahul Gandhi continues with his theatrics."

Bihar Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary slammed the RJD chief, saying that the state witnessed "Ravan Raj" during the Lalu-Rabri era, while under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it is now "Ram Rajya".

Speaking to media persons in Begusarai, Minister Choudhary said, "What was the situation 20 years ago? You are the residents of Begusarai - I want to ask, could you freely move on the streets back then? During the Lalu Prasad Yadav government, there was Ravan Raj. Today, under Nitish Kumar's government, there is Ram Raj."

The remarks came as politics intensified around Vijayadashami celebrations in Bihar.

While BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, have branded Lalu and his son Tejashwi Yadav as "Ravan", the RJD has been countering with sharp attacks on the NDA through social media.

Bihar is slated to go to polls in October or November this year.