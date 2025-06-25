Lalu Prasad Secures 13th Term as RJD President

Lalu Prasad has once again been elected as the national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), marking his 13th consecutive term leading the party. This unopposed election was confirmed by Election Officer Ramchandra Purve, who issued the official notification. Purve stated, "Lalu Prasad is the only candidate who filed nomination for the post of RJD president. The nomination withdrawal deadline ended at 3.00 p.m. today, and since no other nominations were submitted or withdrawn, he has been elected unopposed."

The formal announcement and presentation of the election certificate are scheduled for the National Council meeting of the RJD on July 5 at Bapu Auditorium in Patna. This event will also be celebrated as "Lalu Samman Diwas," followed by an open session chaired by the newly elected president. The nomination process began on June 23, with Lalu Prasad filing his papers at the party headquarters in Patna, accompanied by senior leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharti. The scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted on June 24 at 2 p.m., with a withdrawal window closing at 3 p.m.

Purve emphasized that the entire electoral process—from grassroots to the national level—was conducted transparently and democratically, adhering to the party's constitution. The RJD's state units are operational in 27 states, highlighting the party's extensive reach and influence across India. This development reaffirms Lalu Prasad's enduring hold over the RJD, a party he founded in 1997, and further consolidates its influence ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Lalu Prasad's Political Journey and Challenges

Lalu Prasad's political career has been marked by significant achievements and controversies. As a prominent leader, he has played a crucial role in shaping Bihar's political landscape. His leadership style, characterized by charisma and a deep connection with the masses, has earned him a loyal following. However, his career has also faced legal challenges, including convictions in corruption cases, which have been a point of contention among his political opponents.

The RJD, under Lalu Prasad's leadership, has been a formidable force in Bihar politics. The party's focus on social justice and empowerment of marginalized communities has resonated with a significant section of the electorate. Despite challenges, Lalu Prasad's ability to connect with the grassroots and mobilize support has been a key factor in the party's continued relevance and success.

Historically, Lalu Prasad's leadership has been instrumental in several key political developments in Bihar. His tenure as the Chief Minister from 1990 to 1997 was marked by significant social and political changes. He was known for his efforts to empower backward classes and his emphasis on social justice. However, his tenure was also marked by allegations of corruption and mismanagement, leading to his resignation.

RJD's Electoral Strategy

The RJD's electoral strategy has often focused on building broad-based coalitions and alliances to maximize its electoral prospects. In the past, the party has successfully formed alliances with other regional and national parties to strengthen its position in elections. This strategy has been a key factor in the party's ability to remain a significant political force in Bihar.

As the RJD prepares for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the party's leadership under Lalu Prasad will be crucial in shaping its electoral strategy and campaign. The party's focus on social justice, empowerment, and development will likely be central themes in its campaign. Additionally, the party will need to address challenges posed by its political opponents and navigate the complex political landscape of Bihar.

The upcoming National Council meeting and the celebration of "Lalu Samman Diwas" will be important events for the RJD, providing an opportunity for the party to rally its supporters and outline its vision for the future. The open session chaired by Lalu Prasad will be a platform for the party to articulate its goals and strategies for the upcoming elections.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha criticized Lalu Prasad, labeling him a "convicted criminal" and accusing the RJD of engaging in "dynastic politics." This criticism highlights the ongoing political tensions and challenges that Lalu Prasad and the RJD face, even as they prepare for the upcoming elections.

Lalu Prasad's re-election as the RJD national president for the 13th consecutive term is a testament to his enduring influence and leadership within the party. Despite challenges and criticisms, his ability to connect with the masses and mobilize support remains a key asset for the RJD. As the party prepares for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Lalu Prasad's leadership will be crucial in shaping its electoral strategy and ensuring its continued relevance in Bihar politics.