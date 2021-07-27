Noted film star and producer Aamir Khan on Tuesday asked filmmakers of the country to explore the huge potential of Kargil, which he said is a unique and beautiful place in the world.

"Shooting at Kargil has been a beautiful experience. Villagers wholeheartedly supported us to complete our shooting," Aamir Khan said while completing the final schedule of his forthcoming movie "Lal Singh Chaddha".

"The task which was initially looking very difficult was completed so easily due to cooperation and support of the people here", Khan said while interacting with media persons at Kargil along with his 'separated' wife Kiran Rao.

Duo appeals to filmmakers to select Kargil as a location for shooting

"Kargil is the best place for shooting", Aamir said and added, "As far as the story of our film is concerned, we had to shoot at this location, but it best-suited place for all filmmakers." Khan said that this region is unexploited and virgin, best for shooting.

Echoing in a similar voice, Kiran Rao said that Kargil is full of different varieties. "You have rivers, meadows, snow peaks, valleys," she said.

After announcing the divorce, Aamir, Kiran busy shooting at Kargil

Despite announcing their divorce after 15 years of marriage in a joint statement, the duo was seen busy completing the shooting of the movie in Kargil.

On July 3, Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao had announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage in a joint statement. The couple said that they will co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, as well as continue with their professional partnership on Paani Foundation and other projects that they feel passionate about.

"In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," a statement issued by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao read.

The final shooting schedule of Lal Singh Chaddha completed

Aamir Khan announced that the shooting schedule of the movie has been completed. Aamir and Kiran were busy shooting the final schedule of Lal Singh Chaddha in Kargil. Now the shooting of this movie has ended recently.

For the last one month, Aamir Khan Production is in Kargil for the shooting of the Lal Singh Chaddha movie. He was shooting in Wakha Kargil Ladakh. The movie Lal Singh Chaddha is inspired by the 1994 American comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump.'

Kargil administration accords warm farewell to the team

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and District Administration of Kargil accorded a warm farewell to Lal Singh Chaddha Team on the completion of the shooting of the movie.

LAHDC hosted a dinner as a token of love and gratitude for the Lal Singh Chaddha Team at the residence of Deputy Commissioner Kargil on Monday. Amir Khan and Kiran Rao, who were present on the occasion, said they were extremely touched by the warmth and the love they received in Kargil.

Khan appreciated the proactive cooperation received from the local public as well as the district administration during the entire period of the shooting in Kargil and thanked the District Commissioner, the local administration, the local council, and the public for their support.