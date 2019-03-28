Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR is set for a grand premiere in the US and Australia on March 28, a day before it hits the screens and it is set to make a huge collection at the box office.

Ram Gopal Varma had suffered a severe setback with back-to-back failures in recent years. The collections of his movies have been pathetic in the US, Australia and other international markets. But there are a lot of hopes on Lakshmi's NTR, as it is a political biopic on the controversial life of late NT Rama Rao, who had a huge fan following in some foreign markets.

Lakshmi's NTR has received a U certificate from Indian censor board with some minor cuts and beeps. Weekend Cinema, which has backed its overseas theatrical rights, set to premiere it in over 125 screens in the US, where the viewers will get to watch its uncut and uncensored version on Thursday night. RGV tweeted, "The real truth of #LakshmisNTR is on its way to America to reach the real NTR fans."

Weekend Cinema also tweeted, "#LakshmIsNTR is going to be our biggest release in USA . Theatre list will be out very soon. Grand Usa premieres on 28th March. Uncut & uncensored Version for USA & Canada . No Beeps, No cuts only Action 125+ theatres in USA and premieres in all the locations. #LakshmisNTR Book your tickets Now!!"

The distributors opened the advance booking for the premiere show of Lakshmi's NTR in the US on March 25. The curiosity and hype surrounding it made its ticket sell like hot cakes.‏ Weekend Cinema tweeted, "Newark,Delaware two premieres soldout in no time.Hurry up book your tickets now#LakshmisNTR @kalyanimalik31 @RGVzoomin #LakshmIsNTRUSA."

Lakshmi's NTR is also getting a superb response for advance ticket booking in Australia. Weekend Cinema confirmed it on Twitter, "Soldout in Melbourne. Heavy demand for #LakshmisNTR Pre Bookings in Australia OverseasBox office on Fire @SouthernStarInt @RGVzoomin."

This pre-response for Lakshmi's NTR has thrilled Ram Gopal Varma, who does not have single in the international markets for his credit in recent years. The elated director tweeted, "Shows sold out in overseas of #LakshmisNTR means people want TRUTH and nothing but TRUTH @WeekendCinemaUS."