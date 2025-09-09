With the advent of social media, trolling has become extremely common, whether on Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, or even in real life, where strangers and passersby often make casual remarks about celebrities. While online platforms have some filters, in person, people are often unfiltered and say things without thinking.

Celebrities have been at the receiving end of trolling for years, but most often take it in their stride. Recently, Lakshmi Manchu, who is in Dubai for SIIMA 2025, was seen walking the red carpet and clicking selfies with fans.

Amid the joyous, fun-filled atmosphere on the red carpet, Lakshmi lost her cool when a fan made an inappropriate comment.

In a video from the event, Lakshmi is seen happily taking selfies with fans when she suddenly hears a nasty remark. Although the comment itself isn't audible, her sharp response is. She snapped at the fan and said, "Naa mundu vachi matladu ra, evaru vadu? Time, sense ledu meeku, rascals." (Translation: "Who said that? Come and say it to my face. You rascals have no sense.")

The clip also captures her warmly engaging with fans who affectionately called her "Manchu akka" (elder sister). She clicked selfies, asked a young girl's name, and even stopped for another child before continuing down the carpet. Toward the end of the video, Lakshmi recalled how Telugu photographers in Mumbai also fondly addressed her as "akka."

For the awards night, Lakshmi wore a striking, body-hugging outfit paired with bold red lipstick and a sleek bun.

Soon after the video went viral, many social media users and fans praised her for standing up to the troll and not holding back.

Work Front

For the unversed, Lakshmi moved to Mumbai in 2023 with her daughter, Vidya Nirvana, to work on projects beyond Tollywood. She was last seen in the 2024 film Adiparvam and the JioHotstar show Yakshini. This year, she was one of the contestants on the Prime Video show The Traitors India, hosted by Karan Johar.