It was a star-studded night at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025, held on September 7 in Mumbai. The who's who of the industry amped up the glam and brought their oomph to the red carpet. From glittery, body-hugging gowns to bralettes flaunting hourglass figures, from tailored power suits to whimsical hemlines and daring necklines, celebs made head-turning, chic appearances.

The guest list sparkled with names like Malaika Arora, Mannara Chopra, Neena Gupta, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu, Palak Tiwari, Rekha and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others, who added oomph factor to the glamorous night.

Let's take a look at worst worst-dressed celebs from the star-studded event!

Ananya Panday opted for a champagne-gold shimmery gown. The body-hugging outfit featured risqué cutouts trailing down the right side and along the underbust.

Malaika Arora chose a white gown with 3D floral appliqués, sculpted roses, and leafy detailing along the neckline. But despite the plunging neckline, netizens weren't impressed and found the look underwhelming.

Neena Gupta wore a black one-piece paired with a jacket. She accessorised with red bangles and carried a matching red box bag. Netizens, however, trolled her sartorial choices, saying the mismatched bangles gave "newlywed bride on honeymoon" vibes. Netizens were of the view that she could've gone for something more elegant.

Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a wine-colored glittery gown. The vivid outfit came with a textured halter-neck design that added drama to her look.

Taapsee Pannu brought full-on boss-lady energy in a sharp, tailored, all-black monochrome ensemble. She wore a waistcoat styled like a jacket with black trousers, topped off with a cape-style cropped blazer that elevated the otherwise basic waistcoat-and-trouser look. Her layered pendants, sunglasses, and tight curls added an edgy flair to the strict androgynous glam.

Mannara Chopra opted for a shimmery black gown with a turquoise bralette-style bodice. The Bigg Boss fame struck a pouty pose for the paps. Netizens trolled her for the pose and pointed out that she has gained weight.

Although actresses were dressed over the top, it was mainly male actors who looked suave in tailored suits.

Ishaan looked dapper in a pinstriped suit. The actor posed with Rekha on the red carpet.

Rekha looked breath-takingly beautiful in her signature silk saree with traditional accessories of gold bangles and jhumka.

Karan Johar wore a funky black pantsuit and accessorised his look with a black choker.

Ibrahim Ali Khan wore a classic suit with a blazer featuring broad lapels and a tie.

Vijay Verma wore a crisp white shirt and trousers.