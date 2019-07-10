The debate on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's idea of love does not seem to be dying soon as actress Lakshmi Manchu has joined Samantha and Chinmayi and called Kabir Singh director a sad filmmaker.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga courted a controversy with his opinion on love, which faced the wrath of feminists, who slammed him for promoting violence against women through Kabir Singh. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and Samantha Akkineni were among those people, who hurled anger against him. Latest to join their league is none other than actress-cum-producer Lakshmi Manchu.

Devdutt Pattanaik, who is a Mumbai-based mythologist and author, slammed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, saying that his version of love is of Bollywood, but it is not there in Indian mythology. The management theorist tweeted, "True lovers slap each other, according to Bollywood. But certainly not according to the Puranas."

Lakshmi Manchu appeared to be upset by Devdutt Pattanaik's remark against Bollywood. The Tollywood actress took to her Twitter page to respond to him today. She wrote, "Oh God not all of Bollywood. Just one sad filmmaker! Most of us believe in love,song,dance and friendship in our movies. Keep these beautiful pictures coming."

Since Devdutt Pattanaik blamed Bollywood, there was a very little room for Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu to feel hurt. She took unnecessary pain, which appeared to be an intentional act to score some mileage from ongoing controversy. Her act especially calling Sandeep a sad filmmaker did not go down well with many Telugu film goers, who resorted to troll, which seems to her aim to be news.

