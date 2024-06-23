Lakshmi Manchu, known for her roles in films like Monster and Maranthen Mannithen, surprised many when she revealed that her family was a significant obstacle in her acting career. In an interview with the Free Press Journal, she shared that her father Mohan Babu did not want her to become an actor.

During the interview, Lakshmi opened up about her experiences and struggles with patriarchy. When asked about the difficulties she faced while moving from Hyderabad to Mumbai for better opportunities she stated that her family was the main hindrance. She explained, "My family was the only roadblock. They didn't let me move for the longest time. We are very close-knit. They would ask, 'Why be a small fish in a big pond?' They had their concerns. I used to stay at my best friend Rakulpreet's house who kept encouraging me to move to Mumbai."

Lakshmi is the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu and sister of Vishnu Manchu. She pointed out that in the South Indian film industry, men are generally not comfortable with actresses who are related to male actors either as sisters or daughters. This prejudice made it difficult for her to get roles. She credited Prakash for introducing her to films but mentioned that both her father and his father tried to dissuade her from acting.

Additionally, she mentioned a conversation with actor Rana Daggubati that motivated her to pursue better opportunities in Mumbai. Lakshmi believes she has faced more challenges due to being a woman, unlike her brother who had easier access to opportunities. She stated that patriarchy is a widespread issue not confined to the South Indian film industry but prevalent across the country.

On the professional front, Lakshmi was last seen in Monster starring Mohanlal marking her debut in the Malayalam film industry. She moved to Mumbai last year seeking better opportunities in her career.