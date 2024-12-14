Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Lakhpati Baideo - a scheme to provide financial assistance to women for entrepreneurship will be soon rolled out in the state.

He said: "Lakhpati Baideo scheme, which is currently under verification and is expected to be rolled out once approved by local MLAs. This scheme aims to provide Rs. 10,000 to women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through banks."

Sarma also spoke about the third phase of the Orunodoi scheme—a monthly financial assistance program for women—meetings would be held from December 15 to 28, allowing those who have not yet benefited from the scheme to be included, while existing beneficiaries would need to register again.

Meanwhile, addressing the extensive damage caused by the floods of 2024, the CM noted that the State government had been proactive in providing relief.

He mentioned that a sum of Rs, 353 crores had been allocated for the aid of approximately 6.86 lakh families affected by the floods. The government also extended support to those impacted by storms, he added.

Reflecting on the journey since the present state government assumed office in 2021, Sarma reiterated the administration's vision of building a new Assam.

He emphasised the significant strides made in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and more, over the past three years.

Sarma highlighted the commencement of bridge construction projects over the Brahmaputra River, extending from Tinsukia to Dhubri. He also noted the establishment of 23 medical colleges across the state, with several more in the pipeline, and ongoing efforts to set up a university in each district.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Assam has now emerged as a model of development, with the state setting an example for the rest of the country.

He attributed this success to the government's focus on transparency and merit-based recruitment, ensuring that even children from disadvantaged families now have access to government jobs.

Sarma asserted that Assam's journey of continuous development has positioned the state as a beacon of progress for the nation, demonstrating that Assam is now a shining example for India.

