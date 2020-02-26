Lagaan actor Raghuvir Yadav has been in the news for quite some time now. Raghuvir's estranged wife Poornima has now filed for a divorce and also demands an alimony of Rs.10 crore but the latest development to the news is that Raghuvir's wife Poornima has made some shocking revelations.

According to an interview given to Spotboye, Nandita accused Raghuvir of having extra-marital affairs. When asked where does Raghuvir live, Poornima's reply was absolutely shocking she said, "Raghubir is living-in with Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni Achreja. He himself has admitted in Court. They have a 14-year old son! Things started going wrong after 7 years of our Shaadi. He fell in love with some woman, when he was working in Raj Barot's serial."

Poornima accuses Raghuvir of affair

On asking who was that other woman she replied, Nandita Das. Poornima has also accused Raghuvir of having an affair with actor Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni when Raghuvir shifted to Sanjay's apartment, his frequent visits at Sanjay Mishra's house brought the two close and their affair began thereafter.

She also spoke in length about her financial condition that worsened in the absence of Raghuvir as he never contributed to the family's well-being. According to the report, the website also tried contacting Nandita Das and Sanjay Mishra as their names have popped up in this controversy but none were available for the comment.

For the uninitiated, Raghuvir has starred in films like Peepli Live, Lagaan, Sui Dhaaga, Newton, Salaam Bombay.