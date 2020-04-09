Shrishti Shrotriya, the diligent lady police officer from Madhya Pradesh who has proven -- cops are indeed the real guardian angel of the public -- is not an understatement.

Masks ready for sale!

Shrishti Shrotriya, the lady constable from Madhya Pradesh has won the hearts of her superiors in the police department for her selfless service to the public amid the pandemic and national lockdown.

What makes her special among the personnel is her relentless commitment to the public life amid the life-threatening crisis of the novel coronavirus.

After her policing duty, maintaining strict enforcing of the lockdown measures, the young lady constable dons the hat of a social worker. For the past four days under the lockdown, Shrotriya has sewn hundreds of masks to distribute among the people who can't afford to buy them at exorbitant prices from the market.

The generous act was widely welcomed among her colleagues and now social media is also appreciating her after a video that features the lady cop sewing masks post her official duty has gone viral.

The lady cop's video goes viral

Shrotriya but seems so composed of all these comments and appreciations around her. Finding the pharmacies charging high prices for the face masks, which are the most essential precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, Shrotriya decided to lend her own helping hand to combat the mask crisis.

After the masks made her popular with the people around her, the colleagues suggested that the whole police force could buy them from her.

Shrotriya said she found it quite fulfilling to help her colleagues and the people. Within a very short period of her service, the police officer's masks have insured many potential victims against coronavirus.

Yet another feather on the cop's cap!