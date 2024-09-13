Singer-actress Lady Gaga has responded to a now-deleted Facebook group created by some of her classmates at New York University with the title "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous."

Screenshots of the group, which calls Gaga out by her birth name, have gone viral online among fans for several years now. Gaga responded to the existence of the group publicly by commenting on a TikTok video about it.

13 Grammy Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards and 18 MTV Music Video Awards among many others, reports variety.com.

"Some people I went to college (with) made this way back when. This is why you can't give up when people doubt you or put you down — gotta keep going," wrote Gaga.

Gaga attended New York University's (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts before releasing her first studio album "The Fame." She withdrew from NYU in 2005 and began to perform in New York clubs while developing her stage persona.

In other news, actor Joaquin Phoenix, Gaga and director Todd Phillips recently brought their comic book sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux" to the Venice Film Festival, where the film earned a standing ovation after its premiere.

"Todd took a very big swing with this whole concept and with the script, giving the sequel to 'Joker' this audacity and complexity," Gaga had said.

"There's music, there's dance, it's a drama, it's also a courtroom drama, it's a comedy, it's happy, it's sad. It's a testament to (Todd) as a director, that he would rather be creative than just tell a traditional story of love."

(With inputs from IANS)