Dominated by the French obsessions of music, dance, and colours and tempered by water, from the sky in the form of rain, in their hearts in the form of the Seine River, the Opening Ceremony of XXXIII Olympic Games kicked off on Friday evening with all the peasantry associated with a spectacular occasion.

The event started with representatives from Greece leading the athletes from nearly 200 countries in the Parade of the Nations on boats on the river.

And it was the American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga who set the pulses racing with a mesmerising show, setting the stage for more scintillating performances to come in what is expected to be a nearly three-hour ceremony showcasing the French culture and heritage. The global superstar sang the French classic 'Mon truce en plume' by Zizi Jeanmaire and received thunderous cheers from the fans who had lined up the riverbank since the afternoon.

As the boats continue along the Seine, around 80 artists from the Moulin Rouge perform a famous French cabaret dance, the 'can-can'.

Though heavy rains lashed Paris as the ceremony started, spectators were forced to take shelter, but no one was ready to leave the venue and miss the once-in-a-lifelong ceremony.

(With inputs from IANS)