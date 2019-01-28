Lady Gaga's fiancé is allegedly unhappy with her growing friendship with Bradley Cooper, it has been claimed. According to an American tabloid, Christian Carino is upset over their romance reports, ever since they starred together in A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga got engaged to the 50-year-old talent agent in October 2018. According to Life & Style magazine, the 32-year-old singer's friendship with Irina Shayk's boyfriend could even end her engagement.

A source said: "People have raised eyebrows over how affectionate Bradley and Lady Gaga are when they're together. And while there's nothing going on romantically, their close friendship is still sparking rumors about problems in both stars' relationships."

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney. The Bad Romance singer and the 37-year-old actor started dating after they met on the set of her 2011 music video You and I. The Chicago Fire actor had popped the question to the singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, on Valentine's Day 2015. However, they split in 2016.

The insider added: "She's called off an engagement before. So it certainly wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for her to do it again."

Adding on, the publication pointed out that at the recent Critics' Choice Awards, Gaga was "all over" Bradley at their table, leaving Christian "looking annoyed."

"At the Critics' Choice Awards, he was left holding her purse and champagne like some kind of assistant and Gaga refused to have her photograph taken with him backstage. Christian seemed really fed up. He's crazy about Gaga and proud of her achievements, but there are moments where he's left embarrassed," the source shared.

"This level of fame and attention is known for causing strain in relationships. And right now, Lady Gaga's career is sky-high," the eyewitness said.