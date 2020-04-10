A Star is Born movie actress Lady Gaga is thinking about her future and she is looking forward to having kids. For InStyle's May 2020 cover story, the "Bad Romance" singer stated she is excited to have kids in the future. Gaga added she looks forward to being a mother while adding "isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive."

The Academy Award winner singer added, "It's so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'"

Lady Gaga was previously engaged with her agent, Christian Carino. Back in November 2017, she started wearing a big rock on her left ring finger and announced in 2018 that Carino had popped the question.

However, Gaga and Carino's relationship went south in 2019.

For the cover story, Lady Gaga further added that in the years to come, she wants to make more music and wants to dedicate her hours to the charity and do more philanthropic works.

"More movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation. I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes."

Lady Gaga's personal life:

As mentioned earlier, Lady Gaga was previously engaged to Christian Carino. Before him, she was engaged to Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016.

There were several rumors in the past about her alleged affair with her co-star Bradley Cooper. Their magical performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars fuelled multiple dating rumors. The co-stars, however, denied all such reports.

It should be noted that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were never in any kind of relationship, despite multiple bogus claims. As of now, Lady Gaga is dating Parker Foundation executive director Michael Polansky.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Grammy Award winner will soon have a concert tour, The Chromatica Ball in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica. The concert will begin in July 2020 and will end a month later. However, fans are worried that the concert might get canceled or postpone due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.