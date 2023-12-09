Salman Khan is back after taking a week's break from the hosting duties. The actor reprimanded the housemates for picking up fights and demeaning each other. In the previous weeks, it was shown that Mannara and Ankita had indulged in a massive heated argument. Wherein Ankita resorted to Vicky and said she wanted to go home. She even cried while Mannara accused her of something that, she didn't do.

Salman Khan reprimands Mannra Chopra

Things went kaput when Ankita and Mannara nominated each other by throwing coffee on one another as per the elimination task.

On 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' which is hosted by Salman Khan. Bhaijaan exposed the gameplay of many contestants. Salman slammed Mannara Chopra for her disrespectful behaviour towards other contestants.

Salman said that she is not a pampered princess who just takes and never gives back anymore.

In this promo, Salman tells Mannara that he is upset with her. "Humari ladli gudia, woh umar chali gayi hai," he tells her while making Munawar understand that she is not her responsibility.

Salman Khan says, "I am very angry with you Mannara. This age of you behaving like a spoiled child is gone. I have always told you to have respect for others. This is not just someone taking your words".

Salman scolded Munawar Faruqui. He said, "Have you ever seen one-sided things."

To which Munawwar replied in the negative, Salman immediately explained to him and said, "Why are you not backing out, this (Mannara Chopra) is not your responsibility. You have to be great or show that I have a lot of patience, or there is some ego trip going on that one day she will understand. She is playing the game".

Netizens come out in support of Mannara

A user wrote, "People are so jealous about Mannara.."

Another mentioned, "Manara is a pure-hearted girl and everybody is jealous of her like Ankita Aunty, khanzadi..'

While a section of Netizens slammed Mannara for her cunning game

A user wrote, "Manara is the most pathetic, cunning and gamer girl... she is not bachi at all..."

Another mentioned, "Well done Salman this 32 YEAR OLD gudiya needed this much much.."

The Third one said, "We stand by Mannara.."

Salman Khan's Message to Bigg Boss

Salman asked Bigg Boss to not give bits of advice or have friendly chats with the contestants of this season as they don't deserve it. He said, "Izzat raas nahi aati hai inhe. Inko inke haal pe chhod do." (They do like to be respected. Leave them on their own).

Salman mentioned that many contestants in the past have tasted success because of the show and few have also destroyed their careers.

Wild card entry

A new wildcard entry will also enter the house on Friday. K-pop singer Aoora will enter the house as the third wild-card contestant. Aoora's real name is Park Min-jun. He was a member of the South Korean boy band.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors and also on JioCinema.