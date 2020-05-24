In a rather historic development, the police force in the Union Territory of Ladakh will be henceforth called Ladakh Police. This has come after Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.

Ladakh Inspector General of Police SS Khandare stated that there will be a new symbol and insignia for the newly made force. The formation sign and flag will have a separate identity.

The force was earlier a part of the J&K police. An order regarding the change in nomenclature was issued by Khandare on Saturday.

The Logo also has Ashoka with Satyameva Jayate, LP in symmetric design and Juniper leaves (incense offered on religious occasions) covering the Ashoka and LP. Flap pattern starts with the name of Ladakh as common practice with police forces across the country. The red and blue colored Ladakh police flag has 'Khidmat aur Himmat' written on it, which means service and courage.

Ladakh police and the UT Administration have decided to make Ladakh pride as the formation sign and logo. Formation sign with a backdrop of blood-red color symbolising sacrifice in golden border and ribbon, a snow leopard is already designed for the purpose.

According to the order, "Organisational name 'J&K Police' written on any sign boards, police vehicles, letter heads, office stationeries, seals and other official items of UT Police should be replaced by the word LADAKH POLICE in capital letters henceforth."

It further stated that, "No police officer/official shall put on president police collar insignia of J&K Police on uniform." The order has been approved by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R.K. Mathur according to reports.

The changes will come into effect in a month's time.

Article 370 was abolished and reorganization of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh happened in 2019 but despite that the police in Ladakh was using its old organizational name as 'J&K Police'.

Last year on August 5, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed by the Parliament and it subsequently became an Act and this move led to Ladakh police becoming a separate identity.