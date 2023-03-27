Awaking from a deep slumber after the gruesome killing of a septuagenarian woman by stray dogs in the Zanskar area of Kargil district on Saturday, the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh issued an advisory for the general public to save their lives from these dogs who have unleashed a reign of terror in the cold desert.

In the advisory, the general public is asked to exercise maximum caution while approaching stray dogs in different areas.

The advisory has been issued by the Director of Animal, Sheep Husbandry, and Fisheries of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"In wake of the recent increase in the cases of dog bites in some parts of the UT of Ladakh, the Department of Animal/ Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries issues the following advisory for the information of the general public.

"Exercise caution while approaching a stray dog, if you are not familiar with their behavior, especially during the early or late hours and walking alone", the advisory reads.

While giving tips to stay safe from stray dogs, the general public is advised to always carry a stick while going for a walk in the morning or evening time.

Do not make direct eye contact with stray dogs

"Do not approach stray dogs directly. If you see a stray dog, do not approach them directly. Instead, stay at a safe distance and observe their behavior", the advisory reads.

"If the dog seems agitated or aggressive, it is best to stay away and report the same to Municipality or rescue teams in your respective areas immediately", it reads, adding, "Do not make direct eye contact. Dogs can see direct eye contact as a sign of aggression, so it is best to avoid making eye contact with stray dogs and avoid disturbing their pups".

It further said, "Stay calm and quiet: Dogs can sense fear and anxiety, so it is important to stay calm and quiet around stray dogs. Avoid making sudden movements or loud noises that might startle them".

"Do not run away if a stray dog approaches you. Dogs have a natural instinct to chase, so running might provoke them. Instead, stand still and avoid making eye contact or sudden movements. Report aggressive and unneutered stray dogs to authorities (Municipality/Animal Husbandry/local Animal Rescue organization). If you see a stray dog in your neighborhood, report it to local authorities or animal birth control teams. They can take appropriate measures to ensure the dogs' safety and prevent any potential harm to humans," it stated.

79-year-old woman mauled to death by stray dogs

In a horrifying incident a woman identified as Tsering Kunzess (79), wife of late TashiTundup, a resident of Rantaksha was killed by stray dogs in Zanskar.

As reported by the villagers between 7 am to 8 am on Saturday morning, stray dogs were bitten and killed near her old residential house. She was living alone in her house with no kith and kin.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate and Station House Officer Zanskar rushed to the site and took the dead body under Police custody and shifted it to CHC Padum for autopsy.

After outrage in the region, the concerned department admitted that there was an increase in the cases of dog bites in some parts of the UT and issued an interesting advisory for the general public.

Authorities had recently disclosed that Leh district reported over 230 dog bite cases till the second week of February this year. The officials claimed that a total of 22,145 stray dogs were sterilized by the Department since 2013.

"A total of 2,000 dog bite cases were registered at SNM hospital in 2022 from all over the union territory of Ladakh.