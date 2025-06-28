'Lack Maturity, shouldn't date before 30-35 ..': Raja Chaudhary reacts to daughter Palak Tiwari's dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Actor Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary's daughter, Palak Tiwari, is rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. While the alleged lovebirds have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, they've been spotted together on dinner dates and even seen vacationing together.

Shweta, on the other hand, has always stayed away from commenting on her daughter's personal life, preferring to focus on her own professional journey. But now, Palak's father and Shweta's ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary, has broken his silence on his strained bond with Palak.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Raja opened up about how he isn't in regular touch with Palak. Their conversations, he said, are limited to social media replies. While he tries to connect with her by writing letters, he believes Palak is too caught up in her fast-moving career to truly respond.

Raja also addressed the buzz around Palak and Ibrahim's alleged relationship. He didn't hold back from expressing his concern and said that if he ever got a chance to sit down with Palak, he'd advise her to focus on her career first and not get swept away by relationships. According to him, love before the age of 35 is often immature.

He further added that early relationships usually bring emotional baggage and regret, using his own failed marriage as an example. Raja strongly believes that youngsters like Palak should avoid such distractions and instead channel their energy into building their careers.

He said, "Agar mujhe mauka mile samjhane ka toh main to yahi kahunga ki bhai inn chakkaro se door rahe aur apne career par focus kar, wohi ek cheez hai, ultimately kaam aane wali hai tere. Relationship ke liye yeh age na bohot kam hai. 30-35 saal se pahle relationship karna hi nahi chahiye, mujhe lagta hai sab immature rahte hai. Maturity hai hi nahi logon me bas bachpane me shadi kar lete hai log, and that turns out to be a big blunder. Phir rote raho, koshte raho ek dusre ko." ["If I ever get a chance to explain things to her, I would simply say—stay away from all this and focus on your career. That's the only thing that will actually help you in the long run. This is not the right age for a relationship. I believe no one should get into a relationship before the age of 30-35. Everyone's immature before that. People lack maturity and end up getting married in their childishness, and that turns out to be a big blunder. Then they keep crying and blaming each other forever."]

Ibrahim Ali Khan on his relationship with Palak Tiwari

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan addressed rumours about his relationship with Palak Tiwari. He denied any romantic involvement and clarified that the two are "just friends." He said, "She's a good friend. Yeah, she's sweet. That's all."

Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted together on several occasions in public. For those unaware, the two have also vacationed together in the Maldives and Goa. Palak, too, has previously mentioned that she and Ibrahim share a "good" friendship.

About Shewta and Raja's marriage

Shweta was married to Raja in 1998 and parted ways in 2007. They were granted a divorce in 2012. In 2013, the actress got married to Abhinav Kohli. However, they divorced in 2019.