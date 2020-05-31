As many as 8,000 fish died in a city lake due to lack of maintenance and release of sewage water into it, an official said on Sunday, May 31.

"Nearly 7,000 - 8,000 fish died in Kommaghatta lake on Thursday night," said an official.

Dead fish continue to float on the lake's surface

However, no police complaint has been filed yet even as the dead fish continue to float on the lake's surface.

According to sources, the fish could have died because of lack of maintenance and the release of sewage water into the lake.

"The lake is developed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) but nobody is maintaining it. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has left sewage water into the lake," said the source. Similarly, no separate passage for sewage water has also been created, said the source.

The lake is 18 km away from the city centre. Kommaghatta's upkeep falls under the purview of Bangalore Development Authority.