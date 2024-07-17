Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri set screens ablaze with their undeniable chemistry in Jaanam from Bad Newz After the success of Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri's starrer trailer of Bad Newz. The songs from their film dropped recently. The fans loved the two songs Tauba Tauba and Jaanam.

The second track from Bad Newz - Jaanam, features the sizzling duo Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, has and has set the screens on fire.

The scorching chemistry between Vicky and Triptii in Jaanam promises captivated the audiences making it the most romantic and passionate singing of the year. With its steamy visuals and electrifying romance, the on-screen connection between Vicky and Triptii is truly off the charts.

The third song from the film was dropped on Monday, titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', the peppy track from Bad Newz will leave you feeling upbeat and nostalgic!

SRK -Juhi- Sonali Bendre's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam vs Tripti- Vicky- Ammy's recreated Mere Mehboob Mere Sana,

The song is originally from a Duplicate film and is recreated by the makers to attract the GEN Z crowd.

The contemporary beats and fresh vibe make it a perfect fit for larger audiences. Originally penned by the legendary Javed Akhtar and sung by the soulful voices of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the music is recreated by the talented duo of Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

Did the netizens like it?

The song gives a nostalgic touch but lacks the vibe and emotions. The song shows Tripti, Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal dancing to the beats of the song.

However, fans were unimpressed and said that the trio could never match the vibe and charisma of SRK, Juhi and Sonali Bendre.

A section of netizens were of the view that the newer version of the song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam can never match the cult OG 90's song.

From lack of chemistry to actors unable to recerte the magic, fans weren't impressed with the song at all.

A user wrote, "After listening to this song i remember the OG one and Srk, Juhi, Sonali and their chemistry."

Another wrote, "The good factor: Original singers are kept intact

The worst factor: unnecessary remake."

The third one mentioned, "The OG song is always SRK, Juhi."

Bad Newz is all set to release on the silver screens this Friday – July 19th!