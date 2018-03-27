Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's "Haryana Bachao Rally" in Hisar is in the midst of a controversy after laborers accused the party of cheating them to attend the rally.

In a video posted by ANI Monday, March 26, laborers are heard saying that AAP had promised to pay them Rs 350 each and also give them food if they attended the rally in Hisar. However, AAP is said to have backtracked from their promise leaving the laborers high and dry without money or food.

#WATCH Labourers allege that they were promised Rs 350 each and food, to be present at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's public rally in Haryana's Hisar yesterday but they neither got money nor food. pic.twitter.com/Qw9IJhp34w — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

At the rally, Kejriwal said that AAP was ready to contest the 2019 Assembly elections in Haryana and would work towards the state's development like it did after coming to power in Delhi. He also said that Haryana would then witness winds of change and there would be no place for parties who do not work for the people.

"Kasam apni janmabhumi ki, Haryana mein agli sarkar AAP ki banegi aur jo kaam koi bhi party nahin kar payee, vo Kejriwal karega Haryana mein (I swear on my birthplace that the AAP will form the government in Haryana and do what other parties have never done before)," the Times of India quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

Kejriwal, born in Haryana's Siwani, also spoke about his attachment with the state and recalled memories from his childhood and spoke about the school and college he went to and the place where his father worked in Hisar.

He also lashed out at the Centre and said that the BJP government is not a government of the common man and only favors the rich. However, the party is now on the backfoot, after the video of the laborers emerged online.

The BJP has now lashed out at AAP for "hiring" laborers for the "Haryana Bachao Rally" and said the AAP often resorts to such deceptive steps.

"Kejriwal asked gullible labourers and farmers to attend his rally at Hisar, promising them food and Rs 350. But he did not keep his word. Unfortunately, Delhi also fell in his trap and is regretting today. Delhi is a lesson for other states not to fall in AAP's trap," DNA quoted Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as saying.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel too slammed Kejriwal and AAP and said that in Hisar it was just food and Rs 350, whereas in Delhi the promises were much bigger in the form of wi-fi, CCTV, and better transport.