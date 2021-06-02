Labor veteran Isaac Herzog who is also the scion of a prominent Israeli family has been elected as Israel's new president. The decision was made after the completion of anonymous voting which was held among 120 members of the parliament in Israel known as the Knesset. Herzog will succeed the reigning president Reuven Rivlin who is set to leave the office next month after serving the nation for seven years.

Isaac Herzog: The 11th president of Israel

Herzog is the 11th president of Israel, and he is the former head of Israel's labor party. In the presidential election, Herzog defeated an educator who is seen as a down-to-earth outsider. Miriam is also seen as a person who is very close to Israel's conservative and nationalist political camp.

He was also the opposition leader who unsuccessfully ran against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the 2013 parliamentary elections. Herzog will hold office for a single seven-year term beginning from July 09.

Herzog: The scion of a prominent Israeli family

Herzog's father Chaim Herzog, was Israel's ambassador to the United Nations before being elected president. Abba Eban, Herzog's uncle was Israel's first foreign minister and ambassador to the United Nations and the United States. Moreover, Herzog's grandfather was the country's first chief rabbi.

Herzog has also worked as the head of the Jewish Agency, a non-profit organization that aims to promote the immigration of Jews to Israel.

Unlike countries like the United States, the president is just a ceremonial position in Israel. The president of Israel is determined to serve as the nation's moral compass and promote unity. He is also tasked with tapping a political party leader to form governing coalitions after parliamentary elections.