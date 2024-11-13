Ahead of the Oscars campaign, Aamir and Kiran changed the title of Laapataa Ladies to Lost Ladies. The duo shared a new poster of the film as they kickstarted the promotion for Oscars 2024 with the title 'Lost Ladies'. They rebranded Laapataa Ladies to Lost Ladies to cater to international audiences.

The duo, via Aamir's production house's Instagram account, announced that they have changed the name 'Laapataa Ladies' to 'Lost Ladies' to promote the film worldwide. "The wait is over! Presenting the official poster for Lost Ladies—a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya! ✨ Huge shoutout to @jahansinghbakshi and @apertureanecdotes for bringing our story to life with this stunning design. Get ready to be swept away!"

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao started Oscars campaign for their film, Laapataa Ladies

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao started the Oscars 2025 campaign for Laapataa Ladies in New York with a food-filled celebration. The couple recently visited The Bungalow, an Indian restaurant owned by chef Vikas Khanna. Several pictures of the couple savouring the cuisine at the restaurant have surfaced online.

In one of the clips, Aamir is seen chatting with a young chef named Mysha. Another video captures Aamir enjoying pani puris.



A special screening of the film was hosted by chef Vikas Khanna in New York. On Tuesday, he took to social media to confirm the same and gave a glimpse of the special gathering.

Vikas took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt note and extended his wishes to the couple for the campaign.

"Jab dil se Dua atti hai, Jeet lo duniya. This is exactly what I felt yesterday when we were hosting the Oscar Campaigning event of Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) at Bungalow. Kiran, you are a true artist who created such an iconic film. Aamir Sir, you are the KINDEST. The way you engaged & loved & respected Mysha was everything to me. (See pic 2 & 6). Jyoti your genuineness and energy to support South Asian Arts is inspiring. Your journey defines an Indian value system of "always there for you like a family. Prabal you are an inspiration to millions. You lift so many of us as you rise. Shine forever (sic)."

About Laapataa Ladies Oscars

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars in September.

The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Chhaya Kadam in key roles.