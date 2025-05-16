The Cannes Film Festival is currently underway, and the who's who of Bollywood and Hollywood have turned up the glam quotient, dazzling on the red carpet for international media. Needless to say, the first Indian actress to make a striking impression on the red carpet was Urvashi Rautela. Soon after, several Hollywood stars, including Heidi Klum, Tom Cruise, and others, made stunning appearances as well.

On Thursday, Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel made her spectacular red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The 17-year-old, who is representing the beauty brand L'Oréal Paris, turned heads as she attended the screening of Dossier 137.

In a video shared on the fashion page Diet Sabya, Nitanshi was introduced with the caption: "A star is born."

Several videos and photos showed Nitanshi walking the red carpet in a striking black and gold ensemble that paid homage to Indian craftsmanship with a modern twist. Fans were in awe of the young actress appearing at Cannes.

Ahead of her red carpet debut, Nitanshi did a photoshoot in an ivory saree with an elaborate hairdo, which is an ode to timeless female icons who helped shape Hindi cinema. She appeared at the India Pavilion at the festival and caught everyone's attention with her unique hair accessories, which featured the faces of legendary Bollywood actresses such as Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Rekha, Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi, Nutan, Hema Malini, and Vyjayanthimala.

#NitanshiGoel made her debut at the 78th #Cannes2025 in a custom black gown by #JadeByMonicaandKarishma



Earlier yesterday she wore a white lehenga with a standout hair accessory that paid tribute to the women in Indian cinema.#Bollywood #Fashion #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/U9F9cgAQ8r — GOODTIMES (@mygoodtimes) May 16, 2025

Styled by Shrey and Urja, Nitanshi later changed into a second outfit, a custom black and gold gown by Jade by Monica and Karishma. Both her looks have received rave reviews from fans and fashion critics.