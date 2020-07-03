Today, food delivery apps thrive in the market while brawling amongst themselves as to who will ultimately rule peoples' hearts. While applications like Tiny Owl and UberEats fade away while facing the test of time, Laalsa is still standing strong. The Hyderabad (Telangana) based Food Technology Company: Laalsa was established 2 years ago during this chaotic competition. With more than 6000 restaurants across cities such as Vizag, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad registered with their food-delivery application, Yumzy, Laalsa is ever-growing! It was only recently that they were able to raise a staggering amount of USD 1 Million, funded by the F&B Industry.

The CEO story

Suresh Redyam, the CEO of Laalsa, has been delivering on his vision of creating a system that provides autonomy to the restaurants while also using artificial intelligence to understand and study customer-behavior through their data. Suresh Redyam has a complete understanding of the direness of the current situation. He understands that restaurants and hotels must adopt other platforms if they wish to survive in the current market. According to him, food aggregators and commission-based models have to be replaced with something more scientific. That is Laalsa and their application, Yumzy come into play!

Vision and Policies

Suresh Redyam and his team realize the importance of discount, food quality, and service. They have divided the users into four broad categories: the people seeking discounts, foodies, people who appreciate a personal touch on their food, and customers who enjoy food from premium restaurants. He has created a system where discounts are given in ways that will profit both Laalsa and the restaurants.

The CEO understands that assigning discounts will raise the number of orders significantly. For foodies, Suresh Redyam and his team have been carefully planning to release unique items, in cooperation with some of the premium restaurants. These food items will be based on specific user requirements, calculated and segregated with the help of their Algorithm. For customers who crave to have their personal favorites, the AI is programmed to suggest food items according to the customers' choices.

In the present situation, where the market has been struck down by the Covid-19 Pandemic, Suresh Redyam and strives hard, moving hand in hand with restaurants to create a system that is both user-friendly, encourages contact-less delivery and uphold cleanliness and hygiene above all else. With 'Dinezy,' Laalsa has successfully managed to create a system, helpful to both the customers and the restaurants. It minimizes touchpoints while maximizing mutual safety.

Suresh Redyam and his company follow the motto of tirelessness and excellence. They plan on expanding their business even further in the future and reach new horizons. With these intelligent and meticulously calculated policies, such success does not seem to be much further. Suresh and his team understand that to keep competing, they need to favor both the restaurants and the customers. By the end of the year, Suresh Redyam aims to increase the number of restaurants registered to Yumzy from 6000 to an incredible 15000! With sincerity and planning, Laalsa strives to survive and win.