Yo Yo Honey Singh has churned out another party anthem for Akshay Kumar. Ever since its announcement, Housefull 5 has been making quite some waves. If the teaser wasn't enough to leave us excited, a party number from the film has just dropped in our feeds. 'Laal Pari' starring Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma and Sonam Bajwa has got us shaking our legs.

The foot tapping music, catchy lyrics and Honey Singh's voice adds party vibe to the number. Remo D'Souza's catchy choreography has got everyone watching and listening to the song on loop. Social media has going gaga over the song ever since it dropped. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Social media reactions

"Absolute banger," wrote a social media user. "Akshay and Honey Singh collab," another social media user commented. "Chartbuster of the year," a fan wrote. "Such a vibe," another Honey Singh fan commented. "Banger of the year," read a comment. "Yo Yo Honey Singh X Akshay Kumar is always a chartbuster," one more of the comments read.

"Another chartbuster from housefull franchise," another one of the comments read. "Biggest party hit," a fan wrote. "Go to party number of the year," another fan commented.

All about Housefull franchise

Housefull released in 2010 followed by Housefull 2 in 2012. Housefull 3 released in 2016 followed by the fourth film under the franchise in 2019. This June would mark the return of the franchise with its fifth instalment.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The laugh riot is based on a luxury cruise and is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025.