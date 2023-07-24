At a time when Seema Haidar from Pakistan is making news for crossing boundaries and barriers to reach India to meet her love, Rajasthan's Anju Rafael, a married mother of two, has also crossed the border to meet her Facebook friend.

While Anju, a resident of Bhiwadi, works with a vehicle company, her husband is employed with a private company. Anju had shared a social media post confirming that she had reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her Nasrullah, who she had befriended on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Anju's children have said that they were unaware of their mother's whereabouts. They are living with their father at present. Her husband said that they got married in 2007 and Anju is originally from Gwalior.

"My wife went somewhere on July 20. I called but she did not take pick up the phone. After two days she called via social media and said that she is in Lahore to meet her friend and will return in three-four days," said her husband.

Anju got her passport made in the year 2020. She told her husband that she is going to Jaipur. The police have said that further investigations are underway as the Pakistan High Commission has sought information with regards to the case.

Anju's case came to light just as Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who illegally entered India to be with an Indian friend she met on the gaming app, has made it to headlines. Seema illegally entered India in May with her four children to marry Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida.

PUBG friend enters India via Nepal

The two had become friends while playing online game PUBG in 2019. Earlier, the police had arrested Seema for entering India illegally without a visa through Nepal. The UP police's Anti-Terrorism Squad questioned Seema on Monday and Tuesday.

"Please let me stay back in India with Sachin. If you send me back to Pakistan, they will stone me to death," Seema requested PM Modi and CM Yogi on Friday. Seema said that she got married at the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal, while the temple administration says that marriages do not take place there.

(With inputs from IANS)