Defending La Liga champions Barcelona will fight it out against Granada in their fifth fixture of this year's edition of the domestic league at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on September 21.

The Spanish giants will be riding high on confidence after their 5-2 victory against Valencia last weekend whereas Granada will also be looking forward to win three matches back-to-back after they completed their double last week against Celta Vigo.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The Catalan club` after suffering a setback at the start of their La Liga campaign have gradually found their form and have seven points in their kitty from the four matches they have played.

Last weekend they registered a resounding victory as they put up a clinical attacking display on the pitch. But the major concern for Ernesto Valverde will be his defence as they again conceded two goals against Valencia.

Luis Suarez who came back from injury scored two goals in the match and announced his return in style. The other goals were scored by Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Pique.

Argentine star Lionel Messi is set to play his first match of the La Liga much to the joy of the Barcelona fans. The 32-year-old football star made a second-half appearance against Borussia Dortmund in the Catalan club's first UEFA Championship League fixture of the season marking his return after he was out with a calf problem.

The return of Messi in the ranks of the Catalan club will bolster their attack and the combination of Suarez and Messi can turnout to be the decider in the fixture. The defending La Liga champions will definitely look forward to register a victory and close in on the league leaders Sevilla who have 10 points from four matches.

On the other hand, Granada will look forward to continue their winning streak after they won the last two matches back-to-back.

The El Grana who got promoted to the top-tier Spanish league this season are aiming for a top-15 finish and will not like to languish at the bottom of the table at the end of the season.

They started their season on a positive note after holding a much superior Villarreal to a 4-4 draw but lost it out in a close encounter with Sevilla in the next match as the Los Hispalenses rallied to squeeze out a 1-0 victory.

In the last two fixtures of their La Liga campaign, they were back in form as they defeated Espanyol and Celta Vigo back-to-back. Diego Martinez's men will definitely look forward to produce an upset against the Catalan club and keep their winning streak intact.

The Catalan club are definitely the favourite to win the fixture with the inclusion of Messi in the squad. The Argentine's presence on the field will make a huge difference for the Spanish giants.

But the El Grana who are in superb form can definitely produce an upset. The scoreline will probably be 3-1 in favour of Barcelona.

The Barcelona-Granada match will start at 9 PM local time on September 21 and 12.30 AM IST on September 22.

Live Streaming: How and where to watch in India

The match will not be telecasted in India as Sony Sports network did not get the broadcasting rights. The fixture will be streamed live on the official La Liga page on Facebook.