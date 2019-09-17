Spanish giants Barcelona will fight it out against Borussia Dortmund in their first Group-F fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 at the Signal Iduna Park on September 17.

The Catalan club will be looking forward to start their European campaign on a high after an impressive 5-2 victory against Valencia whereas Dortmund will look forward to build on their victory against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The defending La Liga champions, after having a poor start to their domestic campaign, are slowly getting into the form expected from them.

They were pretty much impressive in the fixture against Valencia with goals from Luis Suarez, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Frenkie De Jong. But the Spanish team again conceded two goals which aroused major questions regarding the stability of their defence.

They will probably miss the services of Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi once again even though he is in the 22-man squad. But the inclusion of Luis Suarez will be a major booster for Ernesto Valverde's men.

The Catalan club has won only four of the last 13 away matches they have played which can be a major concern for the coach. The Spanish club will definitely want to return with three points in their kitty as they have a tough group in this year's event.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund will look forward to make a solid start to their campaign at their home. The German team have a pretty much good record against Spanish clubs as they have lost only three matches out of 15 at home.

Last season they even defeated Athletico Madrid 4-0 at home in the group stage of the European tournament. BVB were pretty much impressive in the fixture against Bayer Leverkusen as they put up a brilliant display to win the match 4-0. Marco Reus scored a brace and will be a key player in the fixture against Barcelona.

The Catalan club is definitely the favourite to win the match but Dortmund can be a tough opponent in their own backyard. The German club can definitely produce an upset but most probably the scoreline will be 3-2 in favour of the Spanish champions.

The Barcelona-Borussia Dortmund fixture will start at 9 PM on September 17 according to local time and 12.30 AM IST on September 18.

TV Listings, Live Streaming and where to watch in India

The match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 in India and football fans can also watch live streaming on SonyLIV app.