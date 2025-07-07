After nearly 25 years, the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return. Needless to say, Kyunki set a benchmark for Indian television. The show was so iconic that it was watched across generations, and now, Gen Z will experience its magic with the reboot. The KSBKBT reboot will show Smriti Irani reprising her role as Tulsi, while Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir Virani.

Ever since the news of the reboot went viral, fans have been waiting for the official announcement, and to everyone's surprise, on Monday, a photo of Smriti Irani's new look as Tulsi went viral.

In the first-look image, Smriti is seen wearing a maroon saree adorned with golden butis and a rich zari border. Her look is completed with a signature large red bindi, traditional temple jewellery layered with a black-beaded mangal sutra, and stacked bangles—an ode to early-2000s television fashion.

The new season officially began shooting on July 4. Fans were thrilled to spot Amar Upadhyay on set, reprising his role as Mihir. Dressed sharply in formal attire, he looked every bit the beloved on-screen partner. He shared, "First day, first scene hua aur puraani yaadein taaza ho gayi." (I got reminded old memories..)

Apart from Smriti and Amar, Apara Mehta, known for her iconic role as Savita Virani in the original series, is also joining the reboot. Her return has sparked nostalgia and excitement among longtime fans.

Smriti Irani, who played the central role in the original, spoke about the reboot in a conversation with Barkha Dutt and Karan Johar on an episode of We The Women.

"If you look at the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi journey in totality, the most well-kept secret about it was that I had a contract to do it again in 2014, and I walked away from it because I had to serve in the Indian Parliament as a Cabinet Minister. The set was ready, but there was a phone call from the Prime Minister's Office saying I had to take the oath," she said.

She also shared the advice she received at the time: "I remember Rishi Kapoor telling me to leave now, because serving your country is a greater service than doing a movie or television," Irani added.