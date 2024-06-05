As the counting for the Lok Sabha elections is underway with se with the NDA leading on just around 295 and the INDIA opposition bloc making major gains and leading on around 230 seats.

With BJP's Kangana Ranaut winning from Mandi and BJP's Hema Malini trailing some of the opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi winning from Raebareli, Wayanad and Akhilesh Yadav in Ayodhya among others.

Aly Goni claps back at a troller who used derogatory comment on his Lok Sabha Elections results tweet

Television actor Aly Goni, on Tuesday, showed his excitement about the results on Twitter after which a social media user derided Aly by calling him, 'mulle'. The actor gave a befitting reply to the troll.

Aly Goni's tweet

Aly Goni tweeted, "Both have crossed 200 damn this time it's gonna be a tough fight.. who ever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho Jai hind."Both have crossed 200 damn this time it's gonna be a tough fight.. who ever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho jai hind.."

To which a social media user replied, "But tu itna khush ktu lag raha." Giving him a befitting reply, Aly tweeted, "Kyun yeh desh tere baap ka hai sirf tu hi khush ho sakti hai ? Faceless bhai ya behan jo bhi hai tu."

Who is Aly Goni?

Aly Goni made his debut in MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla 5. Goni rose to fame after portraying Romesh Bhalla in StarPlus's romantic series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which ran until 2019. He has also participated in stunt-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9, both in 2019.