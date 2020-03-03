Kylie Jenner's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou seems to be making good use of her Instagram with sizzling snaps. Anastasia reportedly posted a slew of snaps of herself in a teeny tiny bikini.

The blonde bombshell is better known as Stassie Baby. The cover girl was apparently in the Bahamas with her best friend Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly took a trip to the islands with her on-again love Travis Scott recently.

In two Instagram images the curvy wonder was in a scarlet red string bikini with a triange top and high-on-the hips briefs. Her caption said, 'Good morning.' She added a red kiss emoji for her caption and nothing else in another shot.

Stassie and Kylie are pretty close and we have to say that a friendship with the young billionaire is a valuable thing. Kylie Jenner makes a lot of money with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose and it looks like Stassie might be following in her footsteps. The youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Kylie Jenner is spending more time with her ex Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean that the mogul will let her extremely lucrative business languish. The reality star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman.

So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan. You can check out the pics here: