Stormi Webster and mom Kylie Jenner seem to have had enough of home quarantine and were seen out and about enjoying the Wild Wild West. The mother and daughter duo who were seen having a good time also synchronised their outfits.

Kylie, 22, posted an adorable picture of herself and daughter Stormi from their western adventure trip. Kylie could be seen sitting on a bench while cuddling Stormi who stood in front of her. Both the ladies more matching blue denim outfits and tan cowboy boots.

Kylie put up the picture on her official Instagram handle with a caption, "woke up in the wild wild west " While Kylie wore a blue denim jumpsuit, Stormi was dressed in a denim skirt. Kylie also completed her look with transparent sunglasses and a sleek hairdo.

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable picture, with messages like "you guys are so cute" pouring in. The famous influencer, @diaryofafitmommyofficial also left a comment saying, "So cute"

Kylie seems to be having a good time with her daughter on her western adventure getaway. After the revelations carried out in Forbes magazine that stated that the make up mogul faked her billionaire status, the Kardashian-Jenner sister was caught up in some ugly gossip.

But it looks like, Kylie has been keeping herself busy with mom duties. She keeps uploading pictures with her two year old daughter to give fans a glimpse of her quarantine life. She had recently uploaded another picture with Stormi where she was seen hugging her while standing on a stair case. She had captioned the picture, "my remedy for everything,"

Stormi is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter. The two dated each other a while ago but broke up in October last year. They continue to be on happy terms and co-parent to their daughter.