Kylie Jenner was at it again. The reality star was modelling her sister Kim Kardashian's shapewear in sizzling new snaps. Kylie could be seen flaunting her enviable figure in some sultry lingerie.

Kylie took to social media, posing with a pink rope to show off her physique. She captioned the kinky shot: 'Tangled'

Kylie stunned in a ivory colored satin bra with a lace trim that held up her ample cleavage in the shot. She completed the look with a matching pair of panties with a tiny bow on the front and the same lace design. Kylie Jenner sure turned up the heat for the gorgeous snaps. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sure seemed to be in her element as she posed up a storm.

Kylie Jenner makes a lot of money with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose, and it looks like her sister Kim wants to capitalize on that fact. The youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Kylie Jenner is spending more time with her ex Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean that the mogul will let her extremely lucrative business languish. The reality star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman.

So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan. You can check out the pics here: