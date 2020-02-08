Kylie Jenner sent Instagram into a tizzy when she shared some sultry new posts. Reportedly, Kylie Jenner two steamy shots from her Playboy shoot which she unveiled last September.

In the racy images the makeup-mogul is seen posing on a sheet outdoors leaving little to the imagination while wrapped in sheer blue fabric clinging to her curves. 'playboy outtakes': The 22-year-old captioned two sexy photos which show her pouting with her lips painted a vibrant red shade and her thick raven locks cascading down her back.

Reportedly, the images were creatively directed by her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, when they were still a couple. Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous in the snaps.

Kylie Jenner makes a lot of money with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose, and it looks like her sister Kim wants to capitalize on that fact. The youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.



Kylie Jenner may not be with Travis Scott anymore, but that doesn't seem to be bringing her down. The reality star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman.

So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan. You can check out the pics here: