Kylie Jenner is a doting mother, the youngest billionaire, and an internet heartthrob right now who's commonly spotted running errands and attending events. But did you know that the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan spent months staying indoors during most of her pregnancy, trying to hide it from the world?

The entrepreneur and mother of one shared an Instagram story stating that "My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months." The 22-year-old had completely isolated herself from the media during her pregnancy. Her only sightings were at the In-n-Out store.

Addressing the current quarantine directions, Kylie posted a series of stories encouraging fans to stay indoors and help lower the number of coronavirus cases. She said, "I hope everyone is feeling well! It's so important right now to self-quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't handle this virus."

Kylie shared many other photos in her stories, one of which was a picture of the sky with a caption, "I missed this." The star is reportedly in Los Angeles that received a heavy shower and was packed under clouds for days.

The final story was captioned, as "we got this".

For those of you who do not remember, Kylie did not confirm the news of her pregnancy until after her daughter, Stormi was born. When Kylie found out that she was expecting a baby with beau Travis Scott, she decided to stay indoors and keep the news a secret from the media and her fans. She became one of the most aloof stars of the Kardashian Jenner clan and was hard to get a glimpse of for the entire duration of her pregnancy.

We're glad things turned out well for her and that she can look back at the time and pick lessons from it to put through the quarantine.