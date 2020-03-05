Rumours of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting back together are the talk of the town. Things seem to be getting back on track for the couple and there are sparks of a romantic relationship between the two again.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share some pictures of herself and Travis Scott cosying up in an NBA game back in 2017. Not just this, she also posted a picture of herself where you can see her wearing a pair of Nike sneakers that had been designed by the 27-year-old rapper for the brand.

The 22-year-old billionaire entrepreneur and member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has a 2-year-old daughter named Stormi with Scott. The two had parted ways in 2019 but still meet and keep in touch to co-parent their daughter Stormi.

Kylie has not yet made anything official

Though Kylie has not yet made anything official, the throwback pictures hint towards a possible reconciliation. Kylie also posted a video on her Instagram account where she can be seen sitting in a car and listening to Scott's song, Give No Fxk. The young billionaire can be seen swaying to the music with a flower filter that covers her face. She is also flaunting her newly coloured honey blonde hair.

Kylie is the youngest member of the Kardashian and Jenner family and has been in two high profile relationships. She dated Tyga, a rapper from 2014 to 2017 and then went on to date Travis Scott from April 2017 to Sept 2019. Unfortunately, the couple entered a sour space after the birth of their daughter.

Kylie has since then gone on to become the world's youngest billionaire thanks to her make-up range, while Scott is busy with his music career.

The sneak peeks and subtle hints from the star sure make it obvious that something could be brewing between the two, only time can confirm the status of their relationship though.