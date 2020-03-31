Kylie Jenner may have dropped a hint that she may be looking to get pregnant again. The 22 year old billionaire and member of the Kardashian Jenner clan confirmed that she may soon have another kid.

Kylie shared a video clip from her show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians where she can be seen talking to her friends, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, and Anastasia Karanikolaou most definitely before the coronavirus lockdown.

Kylie captioned the video as "We filmed this a few weeks ago before we all quarantined, and I thought it would be fun to share. I'm reminiscing of us all being together."

The reality star and makeup mogul revealed that that she was the 'most likely' among the four ladies to have another child. Kylie's friend Yris was the only other friend in the race with her.

Kylie actually poses a question for her friends, "Most likely to have a baby next."

To which she votes for herself and Yris. Even the other ladies agreed with Kylie and voted for her to be the one to get pregnant before anyone else.

Victoris also says, "Has to be one of you. We're not done drinking yet."

The ladies further continue with the game on the clip, with the next question being who is likely to have nude photos of themselves. To which, everybody votes for Stassie.

The revelation from Kylie may be a hint in the middle of all other speculations suggesting something is brewing between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. The two are said to be getting back together to not just co-parent their daughter Stormi, but to possibly rekindle their relationship.

Kylie's nephew and sister Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, Mason had recently gone live on his official Instagram account for a Q and A with this followers where he dismissed the rumours of Kylie and Scott dating each other.