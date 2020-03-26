Youngest American billionaire and member of the Kardashian Jenner clan had been leaving subtle hints on her official Instagram account on her relationship with Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dated in the past and have two year old daughter, Stormi together.

Their social media game has been on in full swing. Kylie shared a picture where she is wearing a pair of Nike sneakers designed by Travis for the brand.

No, Kylie and Travis are not back together

Shedding some light on the topic, Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick took to Instagram to answer some fans questions. In a live chat session, the ten year old laid rest to the speculations surrounding the couple.

When a fan posed Mason a question on whether his aunt and billionaire Kylie was back in a relationship with the 27 year old rapper, Mason replied, 'No, Kylie and Travis are not back together."

Fans were quite disappointed at this news but also put at ease with the confirmation. Kylie on the other hand, had been giving out hints sparking rumours of a possible reconciliation.

First it was the sneakers, then a throwback picture from 2017, and finally a video where Travis's song plays in the background.

Addressing the rumours, Kylie had also spoken about Travis in a Harper's Bazar interview in their March 2020 edition. Talking about Travis, she said, "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her"

She also added: "We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Although, Mason is only 10 years old and most likely goofing around on the Internet, the fact that he's the only family member who has spoken out on the topic cannot be ignored. Let's wait and watch how the secrets unfold in the Jenner Travis mystery.